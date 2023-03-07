ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey’s ‘Gaslight’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31

March 07, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:42 pm IST

Also starring Chitrangada Singh, the suspense thriller is directed by Pawan Kripalani of ‘Phobia’ fame

PTI

Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh, and Vikrant Massey in a special promo video of ‘Gaslight’ | Photo Credit: DisneyPlus Hotstar/YouTube

Actors Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh starrer Gaslight will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

Directed by Pawan Kripalani of Phobia fame, the high-octane suspense thriller is produced by Ramesh Taurani of Tips Films Ltd and Akshai Puri of 12th Street Entertainment.

" Gaslight will change the narrative of thrillers in Bollywood. The pairing too is unusual and novel. Sara will be seen in a different avatar for the first time ever, her fans are in for a surprise," Taurani said in a statement.

Puri said that the three actors have done an outstanding job. "It is for the first time that their fans will see them like this," he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kripalani said Gaslight "will urge you to dig deep and hop onto a journey that brings new twists and turns as the story unfolds".

"With actors like Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh as my lead cast and associating with Disney+ Hotstar, I couldn’t be more excited to share this one with the audiences," he added.

Gaslight also features Rahul Dev and Akshay Oberoi.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US