Sara Ali Khan to play a freedom fighter in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

The fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942

ANI
October 04, 2022 18:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sara Ali Khan | Photo Credit: saraalikhan95/Instagram

Actor Sara Ali Khan has been announced as the lead of Prime Video's upcoming Amazon Original film Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is set to go on floors this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Varun Dhawan made the announcement of Sara's new project in a new promo video. In the video, he mentioned that Sara will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

A thriller drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to be directed by Kannan Iyer, who also has also written the script along with Darab Farooqui.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, apart from this project, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Hindi cinema
Indian cinema

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app