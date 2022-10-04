Sara Ali Khan to play a freedom fighter in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

The fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942

Actor Sara Ali Khan has been announced as the lead of Prime Video's upcoming Amazon Original film Ae Watan Mere Watan, which is set to go on floors this month. Actor Varun Dhawan made the announcement of Sara's new project in a new promo video. In the video, he mentioned that Sara will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. now that's a news which has us jumping in excitement 🥳#AeWatanOnPrime, coming soon…@karanjohar@apoorvamehta18@somenmishra0@SaraAliKhan#KannanIyer@darab_farooqui@Dharmatic_pic.twitter.com/2BEC45YODC — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) October 4, 2022 A thriller drama inspired by true events, Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to be directed by Kannan Iyer, who also has also written the script along with Darab Farooqui. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer. Meanwhile, apart from this project, Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's next. She also has Gaslight with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.



