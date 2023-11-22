HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sara Ali Khan: 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' is a timeless story

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the period drama is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment Production, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra

November 22, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

PTI
Karan Johar along with actor Sara Ali Khan

Karan Johar along with actor Sara Ali Khan | Photo Credit: ANI

Actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday said her upcoming movie "Ae Watan Mere Watan" is a timeless story of India's freedom struggle that has the ability to inspire the current generation.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the period drama is backed by Dharmatic Entertainment Production, and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

The makers presented an exclusive showcase of the thriller drama film, inspired by true events, at the ongoing 54th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

ALSO READ
IFFI 2023: Salman Khan poses with 'Farrey' cast ahead of film release

"This is a film based on the Indian freedom struggle, but it is a timeless story. The current generation should take inspiration from this. The freedom struggle ended in 1947 but even after that, as a woman, child, and actor everyone struggles. We should find inspiration within ourselves,” Sara told reporters on the sidelines of IFFI.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker Kannan Iyer, producer Apoorva Mehta, Prime Video Head of Originals India and South-East Asia Aparna Purohit and the whole team of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ during a panel discussion on the topic ‘Drawing inspiration from history to create an immersive cinematic experience for today’s audiences’ at the 54th International Film Festival of India

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Sara Ali Khan, filmmaker Kannan Iyer, producer Apoorva Mehta, Prime Video Head of Originals India and South-East Asia Aparna Purohit and the whole team of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ during a panel discussion on the topic ‘Drawing inspiration from history to create an immersive cinematic experience for today’s audiences’ at the 54th International Film Festival of India | Photo Credit: ANI

As a history student, the actor said, the film turned out to be an interesting opportunity. The movie is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer.

"I am a history student. Also, time travel won’t be possible so how will I go to the Quit India Movement and relive those emotions that people faced at that point of time... I have got this chance by doing this movie," she said.

The makers today also conducted a session on "Drawing inspiration from history to create an immersive cinematic experience for today’s audiences".

ALSO READ
IFFI 2023: India increases incentive for foreign film production from 30% to 40%

Iyer said while the team has taken creative liberties to make the story engaging, they have remained true to the essence of actual events that took place during the Quit India Movement of 1942.

"I would like to share that Sara has been so open to every nuance of the character she plays. She is a modern young woman, who transformed into the part so seamlessly. I would like to thank her for being on this journey with me," he added.

Johar said “Ae Watan Mere Watan is an inspiring story that needed to be told.

"We have tried to tell some stories, inspired by true events that have spoken volumes about the love for our country, and this film is that. We are very excited to be here at IFFI, for the audience to catch a glimpse of this film that will be premiering next year," the producer said.

The film will premiere on Prime Video in India and other global territories.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.