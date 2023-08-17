‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)‘ trailer: This Rakshit Shetty starrer hints at a tragic romance

August 17, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The trailer of Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)‘ is out. Directed by Hemanth M Rao, the Kannada film stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The first part of the two-part film releases on September 1.

The trailer shows Rukmini essaying the role of Priya while Rakshit’s character is called Manu. The two are seen in an intense relationship before circumstances lands Manu in jail, putting the relationship in jeopardy. The film is set in the pre-pandemic era. Seasoned actors Achyuth Kumar and Avinash also play key roles.

Hemanth’s regular collaborator Charan Raj is the music director while Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer. Rakshit has produced the film under his banner Paramvah Studios. The second part of the film releases on October 20, and will pair Chaithra J Achar opposite Rakshit.

