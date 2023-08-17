HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)‘ trailer: This Rakshit Shetty starrer hints at a tragic romance

The first instalment of the two-part film, directed by Hemanth M Rao, hits the screens on September 1

August 17, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ (Side A)

Rakshit Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth in ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ (Side A) | Photo Credit: Paramavah Studios/YouTube

The trailer of Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)‘ is out. Directed by Hemanth M Rao, the Kannada film stars Rukmini Vasanth as the female lead. The first part of the two-part film releases on September 1.

ALSO READ
Rukmini Vasanth eyes a versatile journey in Kannada cinema

The trailer shows Rukmini essaying the role of Priya while Rakshit’s character is called Manu. The two are seen in an intense relationship before circumstances lands Manu in jail, putting the relationship in jeopardy. The film is set in the pre-pandemic era. Seasoned actors Achyuth Kumar and Avinash also play key roles.

ALSO READ:Raj B Shetty: ‘Toby’ taught me how scary it is to make a big-budget film

Hemanth’s regular collaborator Charan Raj is the music director while Advaitha Gurumurthy is the cinematographer. Rakshit has produced the film under his banner Paramvah Studios. The second part of the film releases on October 20, and will pair Chaithra J Achar opposite Rakshit.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.