Saoirse Ronan to star in ‘The Outrun’ adaptation by Nora Fingscheidt

The film is an adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir of the same name

Four-time Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan will play the lead in “The Outrun”, to be directed by Nora Fingscheidt of “The Unforgivable” fame.

An adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s best-selling memoir of the same name, the film revolves around Rona, a woman fresh out of rehab who, after more than a decade away, returns to Scotland’s wild Orkney Islands and to the sheep farm of her childhood.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fingscheidt and Liptrot have adapted the book for the screen.

Ronan, known for her starring turns in “Lady Bird” and “Little Women”, said it was the author’s voice that first drew her to “The Outrun”.

“Her unusual way of seeing things in a way that perhaps you only can when you’ve been to the darkest place you can go within yourself. I have been waiting to play a part like this — the messiness, hopefulness, dreaminess, authenticity and humor we want to achieve — I’ve been scared of it, but with Nora I feel ready,” the American-born Irish actor said.

Fingscheidt, widely known for her critically acclaimed German feature “System Crasher” and English follow-up Netflix hit “The Unforgivable” starring Sandra Bullock, described the project as a powerful and immersive film blessed with “many wonderful gifts”.

“One is the setting, the vast and cinematic landscapes of the Orkney islands; the other is our main actress, Saoirse Ronan, who brings magic to the screen with her unique mix of charisma and emotional depth,” the filmmaker added.

Protagonist Pictures will introduce the project to buyers at Berlin’s European Film Market next month.

Sarah Brocklehurst’s Brock Media, which optioned “The Outrun”, will produce the film alongside Ronan, Jack Lowden and Dominic Norris under their new shingle Arcade Pictures together with Ignacio Salazar-Simpson and Ricardo Marco Bude of Mogambo.

Jonas Weydemann and Jakob D Weydemann of Germany’s Weydemann Bros will co-produce together with BBC Film and Screen Scotland, which supported the project’s development.