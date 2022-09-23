Saoirse Ronan to star in Steve McQueen's World War II feature 'Blitz'

The film is set to begin shoot later this year

PTI
September 23, 2022 14:10 IST

Saoirse Ronan | Photo Credit: JONATHAN ALCORN

Golden Globe winner Saoirse Ronan has been roped in to play the central character in filmmaker Steve McQueen's period movie Blitz.

The Apple TV+ project focuses on a group of Londoners during the aerial bombing of the British capital at the time of World War II.

According to Variety, McQueen is writing, directing and producing the film. The shoot is scheduled to begin later this year.

McQueen's banner Lammas Park is producing Blitz alongside Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title Films, and Arnon Milchan, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer from New Regency.

McQueen and New Regency have previously collaborated on Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave and on Widows.

