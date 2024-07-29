ADVERTISEMENT

Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden tie the knot in private ceremony

Published - July 29, 2024 05:26 pm IST

The actors, who reportedly started dating after co-starring in the 2018 period drama ‘Mary Queen of Scots’, tied the knot over the weekend of July 20

Oscar-nominated actor Saoirse Ronan got married to her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Jack Lowden in a low-key wedding in Scotland.

The actors, who reportedly started dating after co-starring in the 2018 period drama, tied the knot over the weekend of July 20 at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office.

According to the register of Scottish civil marriage records, the couple exchanged vows at Lowden's native Scotland with only a handful of their closest friends and family in attendance.

Rumours that Ronan, 30, and Lowden, 34, are in a relationship started doing the social media rounds in December 2018, when they were paired opposite each other in Mary Queen of Scots in which she played the role of Mary Stuart and he essayed the monarch's husband, Lord Darnley.

