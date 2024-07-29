GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden tie the knot in private ceremony

The actors, who reportedly started dating after co-starring in the 2018 period drama ‘Mary Queen of Scots’, tied the knot over the weekend of July 20

Published - July 29, 2024 05:26 pm IST

PTI
Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden

Saoirse Ronan, Jack Lowden

Oscar-nominated actor Saoirse Ronan got married to her Mary Queen of Scots co-star Jack Lowden in a low-key wedding in Scotland.

The actors, who reportedly started dating after co-starring in the 2018 period drama, tied the knot over the weekend of July 20 at the Edinburgh Central Registrar's Office.

‘Foe’ movie review: A portrait of a marriage through a sci-fi-looking glass

According to the register of Scottish civil marriage records, the couple exchanged vows at Lowden's native Scotland with only a handful of their closest friends and family in attendance.

Rumours that Ronan, 30, and Lowden, 34, are in a relationship started doing the social media rounds in December 2018, when they were paired opposite each other in Mary Queen of Scots in which she played the role of Mary Stuart and he essayed the monarch's husband, Lord Darnley.

On Instagram, Lowden posted a mirror selfie in December 2023 to mark the new year.

"NYE. Lang May yer Lum Reek. Be good, be bad, but fannies we are all," he had captioned the picture.

Related Topics

English cinema / lifestyle and leisure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.