Sanya Malhotra: Needed therapy to recover from filming ‘Love Hostel’

The actor on why ‘Love Hostel’ was the best script she read recently, mental health, and her mantra for 2022

Few actors are more likeable than Sanya Malhotra. She is talented, spunky, self-deprecating and slightly goofy. Most importantly, she wears criticism like a charm. Speak to her about reactions to her last release Meenakshi Sundareshwar and the reply is instant. “I get it and I totally respect it. I love honesty. I’m very much aware of the fact that it didn’t work for many. I got a lot of constructive criticism too, which I took to heart.”

It has only been four months since Meenakshi Sundareshwar released, but images of Malhotra tripping over half-chewed Tamil and mimicking Rajinikanth already seem like ancient history, courtesy her upcoming release Love Hostel. The film stars Vikrant Massey and Malhotra as Ashu and Jyoti, a couple hunted down by a ruthless mercenary played by Bobby Deol, after their marriage is threatened by their families. Love Hostel is directed by Shanker Raman who helmed the acclaimed Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Gurgaon, and is backed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Malhotra says, “It was the best script I read in 2020. I could have never said no to it.”

No typecasting

Malhotra has so far explored a multitude of characters: from a strong-willed wrestler, a squabbling sister, to an introverted student and a noncommittal girlfriend. In Love Hostel, she plays a gritty, gun-wielding lover. Malhotra says it is always a conscious decision to choose different roles. “I like the fact that Jyoti is nothing like me. She is very different. I like to face these challenges in my career as an actor, just to see if I can do it or not. I don’t want to get complacent with what I’m doing. There will be no fun then!”

In Pagglait, Malhotra played Sandhya, a wife who is unable to grieve the loss of her husband. It was a role she essayed with such delicate irreverence, devoid of any histrionics. Contrast to Jyoti, who in the trailer can be seen screaming, her face covered in blood. Was Sandhya easier to portray, perhaps? Malhotra says every emotion is difficult to express. “Sandhya was in denial, she was aloof. Jyoti is loud, wears her heart on her sleeve. Neither is easy to portray because neither is black and white. The trick is to get the audience to empathise with both.”

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in a scene from 'Love Hostel' | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Massey and Deol

Malhotra says Massey’s involvement in the film pushed her to seal the deal. “I really admire Vikrant as an actor. We both like to prepare and do the required homework for a movie. I’m so happy that I got a chance to work with him because I learnt many tips and tricks from him.”

Witnessing Deol as Dagar was scary, she admits. “But I was still a fangirl. I couldn’t that take out of me. He was so cute and such a sweetheart,” she says, all smiles.

Emotional balance

Malhotra believes that it is important for actors to maintain healthy boundaries with their characters. “But I couldn’t do that with Jyoti. I had to completely immerse myself in her shoes to feel whatever she is going through. So it was emotionally heavy and taxing.”

She speaks on seeking therapy with refreshing candour, even ruing the fact that she didn’t do so earlier. “Shanker [Raman] sir was like my personal shrink on set. Talking to him and my therapist later helped me keep my emotional balance intact and recover from working on a heavy subject like Love Hostel. I wish I had taken therapy few years back when I started my career. I used to take characters back home with me and it affected me a lot.”

Surrender

Malhotra says her mantra for 2022 is to “surrender completely without any expectations”. She, however, couldn’t help but gush about her future projects including the Hindi remake of HIT, starring Rajkummar Rao and Sam Bahadur alongside Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaik. She is, however, tight lipped when asked about the rumoured project with director Atlee in Tamil. “I’ll maintain a dignified silence on that!” she signs off.

Love Hostel premieres on Zee5 on February 25