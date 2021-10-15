Sanya Malhotra, Kubbra Sait, other celebrities star in new line-up of titles from Audible

Some of the other stars to lend their voices include Sayani Gupta, Varun Sharma and Anupriya Goenka among others

Audible, an Amazon company, has announced two major updates to its service in India today, both of which are available for Android and iOS users alike.

Audible now has new all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue which gives members unlimited access to over 15,000 titles, Audible Originals, audiobooks and podcasts as part of their membership. The all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue is in addition to one monthly credit available to members, which gives them access to a new audiobook every month, regardless of duration or price, that they can select from over 200,000 Indian and international titles.

The all-you-can-listen Plus catalogue features a line-up of Indian audiobooks like Dharmayoddha Kalki by Kevin Missal, The Karadi Tales, The Panchatantra and Autobiography of a Yogi (Hindi Edition) by Paramahansa Yogananda, Audible Originals including Zen: A Way of Living written and voiced by Om Swami, The Last Girl to Fall in Love (English) written by Durjoy Datta; voiced by Prateik Babbar and Rasika Dugal and the highly anticipated season 2 of TVF’s Permanent Roommates: He Said She Said, voiced by Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, besides several popular podcasts.

There are also several popular global audiobooks in the Plus catalogue including The Prophet by Khalil Gibran (voiced by Riz Ahmed), laugh out loud fan-favorite My Man Jeeves by P. G. Wodehouse, A Short History of Nearly Everything written by Bill Bryson, Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection written by Arthur Conan Doyle and narrated by Stephen Fry, epic classics like Les Misérables by Victor Hugo, Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy, Tales of Terror by Edgar Allan Poe and The Metamorphosis by Franz Kafka.

Also available in the catalogue are popular international Audible Originals like Deepak Chopra’s Mind Body Zone, Queer Icons by Tan France, Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba, The Coldest Case by James Patterson (voiced by Aaron Paul) and Michael Caine’s Gangs.

Free experience for all listeners

Members and non-members can now listen to a comprehensive selection of over 150 exclusive podcasts and Audible Originals in addition to over 40,000 popular podcasts such as On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Sadhguru and Ted Talks Daily.

The Audible Originals catalogue features titles with popular actors and authors including Secrets of Good Health by Rujuta Diwekar, Buri Nazar featuring Sayani Gupta, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Supriya Pathak Kapur, Sasural Wonder Phool featuring Sanya Malhotra and Varun Sharma and many more.

The free experience also houses titles offered on the Audible Suno app previously featuring voices such as Amitabh Bachchan (Kaali Awaazein), Anurag Kashyap, Tabu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Thriller Factory), Vir Das (Be Stupid with Vir Das) and many more.

Over 20 new titles featuring some of India’s popular celebrities have also released on the new free offering today. Some of these are: