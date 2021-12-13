Movies

Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh join cast of Meghna Gulzar’s ‘SamBahadur’

The team of ‘SamBahadur’  

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh have come on board for Vicky Kaushal-starrer “SamBahadur”, a biopic on field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, the makers announced on Monday.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the biographical drama is based on the life and times of the valiant Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes.

Manekshaw was the chief of Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.

Gulzar said the team is excited to have Malhotra and Shaikh on board.

“There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of ‘SamBahadur’.

“Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life,” the director said in a statement.

In the film, Kaushal is essaying the role of the war hero and Malhotra will play his wife, Silloo, while Shaikh will be seen as former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Malhotra thanked Gulzar for giving her the opportunity to play the role of Manekshaw’s wife.

“Behind every great man is a woman and Silloo Manekshaw was that support and strength to Sam Bahadur. I’m honoured to essay this role and bring to light her integral part and influence in this war hero’s life,” the actor said.

Her “Dangal” co-star Shaikh said she is delighted to be part of “SamBahadur”.

“I’m very happy to join SamBahadur family and take on the challenge of essaying the role of one of the most influential and talked about women in Indian history,” she added.

Screwvala said the team is excited to bring together some of the most talented actors for the film.

“It’s a very special day for us as the ‘SamBahadur’ tribe grows bigger. We are so excited to bring together some of the most talented actors who aren’t afraid to push the envelope or get in the skin of their characters to tell that story,” the producer said.

The project is the second collaboration between Gulzar and Kaushal after their 2017 blockbuster “Raazi” and Kaushal and Screwvala post “Uri: The Surgical Strike”.

In 2019, the team had shared Kaushal’s first look from the film.

Bhavani Iyer has penned the script of the movie with dialogues by “Badhaai Ho” writer Shantanu Srivastava.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Setting the scene for growth of independent cinema

‘West Side Story’ movie review: A scrupulously woke revival from Spielberg

‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ movie review: Ayushmann and Vaani’s progressive romance crackles with chemistry

How ‘Don’t Look Up’ “cracked the code” of balancing truth, pre-apocalyptic chaos and comedy

Sachin Dheeraj Mudigonda’s short documentary ‘Testimony of Ana’ is about a Gujarati woman who was branded a witch and attacked

IFFI 2021 reflected the growing appeal of India’s highly accomplished regional cinema

‘Single All the Way’ movie review: Netflix’s gay rom-com has its heart in the right place, but...

Coming to Netflix: ‘Minnal Murali,’ ‘The Witcher’ Season 2, and more

Divya Dutta on her second book ‘The Stars In My Sky’, and the importance of gratitude

‘Kolambi’, directed by TK Rajeev Kumar, is about how art and music can amplify a cause

Pooja Hegde finishes filming for Vijay’s ‘Beast’

‘Lord of the Rings’ turns 20: Hobbit, Sauron and Gollum makeovers in New Zealand

‘Gamanam’ movie review: Earnest and relevant stories

‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ teaser: A.R Rahman’s magical score sets the tone for Silambarasan’s next

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ review: Peter Jackson’s love letter to the greatest of them all

Rami Malek, Florence Pugh and Benny Safdie join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

Sundance film festival unveils lineup for hybrid 2022 edition

Abhishek Kapoor: ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is a progressive story

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get married
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2021 11:45:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/sanya-malhotra-fatima-sana-shaikh-join-cast-of-meghna-gulzars-sambahadur/article37943003.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY