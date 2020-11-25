Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani star in Netflix’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’

First look of ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’

25 November 2020 14:31 IST

The actors play a young couple in Madurai facing issues of long-distance and the struggles of marriage

Actors Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani are all set to star in Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy, Meenakshi Sundareshwar in Vivek Soni’s directorial debut.

Meenakshi Sundaershwar marks Malhotra’s second association with Netflix after Ludo and Dissani’s debut. The two play the titular characters, Meenakshi and Sundaershwar, a young couple in south India facing issues of long-distance and the struggles of marriage.

The film is set in Madurai, Tamil Nadu and tells the couple’s chaotic and hilarious story about their relationship, marriage, and love.

Vivek Soni helms Meenakshi Sundareshwar after his work in other films such as Ra. One, Udta Punjab and more recently Raat Akeli Hai.

The film also marks Malhotra’s third OTT film release this year after Shakuntala Devi on Amazon Prime and Ludo on Netflix. Dassani makes his acting debut with this Netflix film.

After his acting degrees from New York Film Academy and The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California, Dassani attended Anupam Kher’s Acting Institute. He has previously worked in the 2011 Bollywood film Dum Maro Dum assisting director Rohan Sippy followed by Sippy’s Nautanki Sala in 2013.

This Dharmatic Productions venture by Karan Johar is set to be released on Netflix soon.