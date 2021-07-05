Nandini Reddy’s next Telugu film is ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’

Santosh Sobhan and Malvika Nair to star in director Nandini Reddy’s ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’

Two years after the release of her blockbuster Telugu film Oh! Baby, director B V Nandini Reddy has announced her next Telugu film. Titled Anni Manchi Sakunamule, the film will star Santosh Shoban, who was recently seen in Ek Mini Katha, and Malvika Nair who worked in Nandini’s earlier film Kalyana Vaibhogame.

Anni Manchi Sakunamule will be produced by Priyanka Dutt of Swapna Cinema and Mitra Vinda Movies. The film will be the third collaboration between Nandini and music director Mickey J Meyer, after Oh! Baby and the web series Pitta Kathalu.

The title Anni Manchi Sakunamule harks back to the song from the Telugu film Sri Krishnarjuna Yudham (1963).

The film will have cinematography by Sunny Kurapati and the cast includes Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad and Gautami. The screenplay is by Dawood and dialogues by Lakshmi Bhupala.