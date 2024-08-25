ADVERTISEMENT

Santhosh Narayanan to make Kannada debut with ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’

Published - August 25, 2024 03:49 pm IST

Directed by K M Chaitanya, ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’ stars Vinod Prabhar in the lead role

The Hindu Bureau

Santhosh Narayanan with Vinod Prabhakar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ace Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan is set to make his Kannada debut with Balaramana Dinagalu. Directed by KM Chaitanya, the film stars Vinod Prabhakar in the lead role.

Set in the 90s, the film is touted to be a gangster drama. Balaramana Dinagalu is produced by Padmavathi Jayaram and Shreyas under the banner Padmavathi Films.

Speaking at the film’s launch, Santhosh said, “My mother was raised by a Kannadiga. I am standing before you all because of the support received by mother. Also, my earliest works were in Kannada as I worked as a programmer with Raghu Dixit.”

Chaitanya made his debut with Aa Dinagalu in 2007. With music from Ilaiyaraaja, the film was on the Bengaluru underworld of the 1980s. The movie was based on the book Daadagiriya Dinagalu by Agni Sridhar. “I am a big fan of Aa Dinagalu. It is a classic according to me,” said Santhosh, whose recent works include Kalki 2898 AD and Vaazhai.

