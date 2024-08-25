GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Santhosh Narayanan to make Kannada debut with ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’

Directed by K M Chaitanya, ‘Balaramana Dinagalu’ stars Vinod Prabhar in the lead role

Published - August 25, 2024 03:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Santhosh Narayanan with Vinod Prabhakar.

Santhosh Narayanan with Vinod Prabhakar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ace Tamil music composer Santhosh Narayanan is set to make his Kannada debut with Balaramana Dinagalu. Directed by KM Chaitanya, the film stars Vinod Prabhakar in the lead role.

Santhosh Narayanan interview: On the music of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ and understanding Nag Ashwin’s vision

Set in the 90s, the film is touted to be a gangster drama. Balaramana Dinagalu is produced by Padmavathi Jayaram and Shreyas under the banner Padmavathi Films.

Speaking at the film’s launch, Santhosh said, “My mother was raised by a Kannadiga. I am standing before you all because of the support received by mother. Also, my earliest works were in Kannada as I worked as a programmer with Raghu Dixit.”

ALSO READ:‘Vaazhai’ movie review: Mari Selvaraj’s profound, deeply aching bio-drama is a masterpiece

Chaitanya made his debut with Aa Dinagalu in 2007. With music from Ilaiyaraaja, the film was on the Bengaluru underworld of the 1980s. The movie was based on the book Daadagiriya Dinagalu by Agni Sridhar. “I am a big fan of Aa Dinagalu. It is a classic according to me,” said Santhosh, whose recent works include Kalki 2898 AD and Vaazhai.

Related Topics

Kannada cinema / Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.