Santhosh Narayanan on board for ‘Chiyaan 60’

The composer has replaced Anirudh Ravichander, who was supposed to score for the film when it was announced last year

Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming yet-untitled flick starring Vikram and his son Dhruv will have music by Santhosh Narayanan, the filmmaker announced on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “Yes, it’s a Santhosh Narayanan musical. Welcome to the gang. Thanks Anirudh for understanding and support. Chiyaan 60 starts from today.” It must be noted that the project was announced last year during the pandemic with a first look poster, with Anirudh Ravichander as the music composer. Reported to be a gangster drama, the shooting for Chiyaan 60 is currently underway and is expected to release later this year or early next year.

Meanwhile, Karthik Subbaraj currently awaits the release of his much-awaited gangster drama, Jagame Thanthiram,which will have its world premire on Netflix and will release on the platform later this year. Starring Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead, the film has an ensemble cast and has music by Santhosh Narayanan.