Santhosh Narayanan calls out Prashanth’s ‘Andhagan’ for not using music he delivered

Updated - July 25, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 12:12 pm IST

Directed by Thiagarajan and starring Prashanth in the lead, ‘Andhagan’ also stars Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik, Samuthirakani, Urvashi, Yogi Babu and KS Ravikumar

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Andhagan’ and Santhosh Narayanan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Music director Santhosh Naryanan has called out the makers of Andhaganfor not using the music, lyrics, arrangement, mix and master he delivered for the film.

In a post he shared via X, the composer shared the ‘Andhagan Anthem Promo Song’ and asked why the audio label is “playing a blind character” in this issue.

Santhosh has been credited as the film’s music director, which stars Prashanth in the lead and is directed by veteran actor and director Thiagarajan. The promo song of Andhadhun was released by Vijay, who is teaming up with Prashanth in Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film The Greatest of All Time. Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay Sethupathi have lent their voices for the promo song which is conceptualised by Prabhu Deva.

A remake of the 2018 Hindi-language film Andhadhun by Sriram Raghavan, Andhagan also stars Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik, Samuthirakani, Urvashi, Yogi Babu and KS Ravikumar. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 15.

Watch the ‘Andhagan Anthem Promo Song’ here:

