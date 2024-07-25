GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Santhosh Narayanan calls out Prashanth’s ‘Andhagan’ for not using music he delivered

Directed by Thiagarajan and starring Prashanth in the lead, ‘Andhagan’ also stars Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik, Samuthirakani, Urvashi, Yogi Babu and KS Ravikumar

Updated - July 25, 2024 12:28 pm IST

Published - July 25, 2024 12:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Andhagan’ and Santhosh Narayanan

A poster of ‘Andhagan’ and Santhosh Narayanan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Music director Santhosh Naryanan has called out the makers of Andhaganfor not using the music, lyrics, arrangement, mix and master he delivered for the film.

‘Andhagan’ trailer: Prashanth is a blind pianist caught on a web of lies

In a post he shared via X, the composer shared the ‘Andhagan Anthem Promo Song’ and asked why the audio label is “playing a blind character” in this issue.

Santhosh has been credited as the film’s music director, which stars Prashanth in the lead and is directed by veteran actor and director Thiagarajan. The promo song of Andhadhun was released by Vijay, who is teaming up with Prashanth in Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film The Greatest of All Time. Anirudh Ravichander and Vijay Sethupathi have lent their voices for the promo song which is conceptualised by Prabhu Deva.

Vijay and Venkat Prabhu’s ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ to release on September 5

A remake of the 2018 Hindi-language film Andhadhun by Sriram Raghavan, Andhagan also stars Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik, Samuthirakani, Urvashi, Yogi Babu and KS Ravikumar. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 15.

Watch the ‘Andhagan Anthem Promo Song’ here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.