Santhanam’s next is a horror-comedy titled ‘DD Returns’; first look and title teaser out

April 14, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST

The film, directed by S Prem Anand, has actor Surbhi playing the female lead

The Hindu Bureau

Santhanam in the first look poster of ‘DD Returns’ | Photo Credit: @iamsanthanam/Twitter

Actor Santhanam’s next is a horror-comedy titled DD Returns. The makers announced the same today, on the occasion of Tamil New Year, with a first look poster and title teaser.

The short teaser begins with an eerie voiceover in French that goes, “Life is like a game. There are many players. If you don’t play with them, they’ll play with you.” Meanwhile, we also see Santhanam and his gang entering a mysterious, ghostly bungalow.

Directed by S Prem Anand, DD Returns has actor Surbhi playing the female lead. Actors Redin Kingsley, Maran, Pradeep Rawat, Masoom Shankar, Fesi Vijayan, Rajendran, Munishkanth, Dheena, Bipin, Thanga Durai, Deepa, Saidai Sethu, and Manasi are also part of the cast.

With music scored by popular indie artist ofRo, the film has cinematography by Dipak Kumar Padhy, editing by NB Srikanth, and art by AR Mohan.

Produced by C Ramesh Kumar’s RK Entertainment, DD Returns is set to hit screens this summer.

Meanwhile, Santhanam, who was last seen in Agent Kannayiram, has Prashanth Raj’s Kick coming up.

