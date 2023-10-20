October 20, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Actor Santhanam’s upcoming film is a comedy entertainer titled 80s Buildup, the makers revealed on Wednesday with a first-look poster featuring the actor, alongside a host of actors, in retro costumes and set.

Billed as a fantasy comedy, the film is written and directed by S Kalyaan (Jackpot, Ghosty and Gulaebaghavali.)

Featuring Radhika Preethi as the female lead, the film’s cast includes KS Ravikumar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Anandaraj, Rajendran, Redin Kingsley, and Thangadurai among others.

With music scored by Ghibraan, the film has cinematography by Jacob Rathinaraj and editing by MS Bharathi. Produced by Studio Green, 80s Buildup is currently in its post-production stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santhanam was last seen in DD Returns and Kick.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.