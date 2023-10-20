ADVERTISEMENT

Actor Santhanam’s next is ‘80s Buildup’; first look out

October 20, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The film is written and directed by S Kalyaan

The Hindu Bureau

First-look poster of ‘80s Buildup’ | Photo Credit: @StudioGreen2/X

Actor Santhanam’s upcoming film is a comedy entertainer titled 80s Buildup, the makers revealed on Wednesday with a first-look poster featuring the actor, alongside a host of actors, in retro costumes and set.

Billed as a fantasy comedy, the film is written and directed by S Kalyaan (Jackpot, Ghosty and Gulaebaghavali.)

ALSO READ
‘Kick’ movie review: Santhanam’s film is yawn-inducing and terrible

Featuring Radhika Preethi as the female lead, the film’s cast includes KS Ravikumar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Anandaraj, Rajendran, Redin Kingsley, and Thangadurai among others.

With music scored by Ghibraan, the film has cinematography by Jacob Rathinaraj and editing by MS Bharathi. Produced by Studio Green, 80s Buildup is currently in its post-production stage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Santhanam was last seen in DD Returns and Kick.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US