Actor Santhanam’s next is ‘80s Buildup’; first look out

The film is written and directed by S Kalyaan

October 20, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First-look poster of ‘80s Buildup’

First-look poster of ‘80s Buildup’ | Photo Credit: @StudioGreen2/X

Actor Santhanam’s upcoming film is a comedy entertainer titled 80s Buildup, the makers revealed on Wednesday with a first-look poster featuring the actor, alongside a host of actors, in retro costumes and set.

Billed as a fantasy comedy, the film is written and directed by S Kalyaan (Jackpot, Ghosty and Gulaebaghavali.)

Featuring Radhika Preethi as the female lead, the film’s cast includes KS Ravikumar, Mansoor Ali Khan, Anandaraj, Rajendran, Redin Kingsley, and Thangadurai among others.

With music scored by Ghibraan, the film has cinematography by Jacob Rathinaraj and editing by MS Bharathi. Produced by Studio Green, 80s Buildup is currently in its post-production stage.

Santhanam was last seen in DD Returns and Kick.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

