Santhanam’s ‘Kick’ gets a release date

August 11, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST

The release date of Santhanam’s upcoming film Kick has been announced by the makers. The actor, who is basking on the success of his latest outing DD Returns, will next be seen in Kick that’s scheduled to release on September 1.

Written and directed by Prashant Raj, Kick, which will mark Santhanam’s 15th film as a lead actor, stars Tanya Hope as the female lead. The rest of the cast includes Senthil, Mansoor Ali Khan, Thambi Ramaiah, Brahmanandam, Ragini Dwivedi, Sandhu Kokila, Manobala, YG Mahendran, Rajendran and Vaiyapuri.

Produced by Naveen Raj, the film features music by Arjun Janya, cinematography by Sudhakarr S Raj and editing by Nagooran Ramachandran.

Watch the film’s trailer here...