Santhanam’s ‘Inga Naan Thaan Kingu’ gets a release date

April 20, 2024 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST

We had previously reported that Santhanam is working on a film titled Inga Naan Thaan Kingu — a title inspired by Jailer’s ‘Hukum’ track — and is helmed by Anand Narayan. The makers of the film have now announced the release date.

Santhanam took to X to share that the film is slated to release on May 10.

Ezhichur Aravindan has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for Inga Naan Thaan Kingu which stars debutant Priyalaya as the female lead. The film stars Thambi Ramaiah and the late director-actor Manobala in key roles while the rest of the cast includes Muniskanth, Vivek Prasanna, Bala Saravanan, Maran and Cool Suresh.

Director Vignesh Shivan and Muthamil have written the lyrics for the film which is presented by Gopuram Films’ G.N. Anbuchezhian and produced by Sushmitha Anbuchezhian.

With cinematography by Om Narayan and editing my M Thiyagarajan, D Imman is composing music for Inga Naan Thaan Kingu.

