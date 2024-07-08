ADVERTISEMENT

Santhanam’s ‘DD Returns’ gets a sequel; Arya to present film

Updated - July 08, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 12:29 pm IST

‘DD Returns’ starred Santhanam alongside Surbhi, Masoom Sankar, Pradeep Rawat, Maran, Kingsley, FEFSI Vijayan, Rajendran and Munishkanth

The Hindu Bureau

Arya and Santhanam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Santhanam’s hit horror-comedy film DD Returns, which came out last year to positive reviews, is getting a sequel. S Prem Anand, who helmed the original film, is set to return as the sequel’s director.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘DD Returns’ movie review: A restrained Santhanam and a hilarious third act save this template horror comedy

Produced by Niharika Entertainment, The Show People and Handmade Films on a huge budget, this film will be presented by actor Arya. The actor had earlier worked with Santhanam in multiple films like Oru Kalluriyin Kathai, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Chikku Bukku, Settai, Raja Rani and Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga.

In a statement from the makers, director Prem Anand said, “DD Returns which was released in July last year was a huge success with great response from audiences from all walks of life. We have been working on the script of its sequel for the past year and have recently completed it. From children to adults, everyone will laugh and enjoy this flick too.”

‘I don’t need to work with top heroines’

He added, “The story of this film starts on a cruise ship and takes place on an island. We are going to erect sets with a huge budget. It’s great that Niharika Entertainment, actor Arya and Santhanam have teamed up to produce this film. It will be more exciting and hilarious than DD Returns. The film will be an enjoyable experience to fans of all age groups.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dipak Kumar Padhy handles the cinematography of the sequel while Ofro composes the music. Bharath is in charge of editing and AR Mohan handles art direction. The film’s pooja took place yesterday and the shooting is expected to commence soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US