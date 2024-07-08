GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Santhanam’s ‘DD Returns’ gets a sequel; Arya to present film

‘DD Returns’ starred Santhanam alongside Surbhi, Masoom Sankar, Pradeep Rawat, Maran, Kingsley, FEFSI Vijayan, Rajendran and Munishkanth

Updated - July 08, 2024 12:40 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 12:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Arya and Santhanam

Arya and Santhanam | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Santhanam’s hit horror-comedy film DD Returns, which came out last year to positive reviews, is getting a sequel. S Prem Anand, who helmed the original film, is set to return as the sequel’s director.

‘DD Returns’ movie review: A restrained Santhanam and a hilarious third act save this template horror comedy

Produced by Niharika Entertainment, The Show People and Handmade Films on a huge budget, this film will be presented by actor Arya. The actor had earlier worked with Santhanam in multiple films like Oru Kalluriyin Kathai, Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Chikku Bukku, Settai, Raja Rani and Vasuvum Saravananum Onna Padichavanga.

In a statement from the makers, director Prem Anand said, “DD Returns which was released in July last year was a huge success with great response from audiences from all walks of life. We have been working on the script of its sequel for the past year and have recently completed it. From children to adults, everyone will laugh and enjoy this flick too.”

‘I don’t need to work with top heroines’

He added, “The story of this film starts on a cruise ship and takes place on an island. We are going to erect sets with a huge budget. It’s great that Niharika Entertainment, actor Arya and Santhanam have teamed up to produce this film. It will be more exciting and hilarious than DD Returns. The film will be an enjoyable experience to fans of all age groups.”

Dipak Kumar Padhy handles the cinematography of the sequel while Ofro composes the music. Bharath is in charge of editing and AR Mohan handles art direction. The film’s pooja took place yesterday and the shooting is expected to commence soon.

