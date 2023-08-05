HamberMenu
Santhakumar’s film starring Arjun Das titled ‘Rasavathi - The Alchemist’

SS Thaman who earlier collaborated with Santhakumar for his two directorial ventures is composing music for Rasavathi

August 05, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Rasavathi - The Alchemist’

First look of ‘Rasavathi - The Alchemist’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Filmmaker Santhakumar, known for helming Mouna Guru and Magamuni, is working on a film titled Rasavathi - The Alchemist. The film stars Arjun Das and Tanya Ravichandran in lead roles.

The film also stars Ramya Subramanian, GM Sundar, Sujith Shankar, Reshma Venkatesh, Sujatha and Rishikanth. SS Thaman who earlier collaborated with Santhakumar for his two directorial ventures is composing music for Rasavathi.

The director is producing the film under his home banner DNA Mechanic Company. Saravanan Elavarasu and Sivakumar are handling cinematography while VJ Sabu Joseph is handling editing.

Shot in Kodaikanal, Madurai, Cuddalore and Palani, the film’s production has been wrapped up and the makers are expected to announce the release plans soon.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

