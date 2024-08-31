ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ gets two nominations at Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards

Published - August 31, 2024 02:01 pm IST

PTI

A still from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: the Diamond Bazaar received two nominations in the upcoming Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards organised by Busan International Film Festival.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ series review: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dazzling soap opera

Set in the pre-independence period of India, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar began streaming on Netflix from May 1 starring Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles. The actors portrayed courtesans with the plot revolving around their lives in the red-light district of Heeramandi in Lahore during the British rule.

Following the successful run of the series the second season was announced by the makers. The show has received nomination at the Asia Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards for Best OTT Original and Best Original Song for ‘Sakal Ban’.

Interviewing the cast of ‘Heeramandi’: ‘There was life in every object’

"It's an honour to be nominated for the Asia Contents Awards. I'm grateful to the jury and the audiences for this incredible recognition," Bhansali said in a statement.

