Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ gets release date on Netflix

March 28, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar" will premiere on streaming service Netflix on May 1.

The release date of the much-anticipated show was announced at a drone light show event held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai.

A sneak peek into the world of "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", which marks Bhansali's digital debut, was unveiled in the sky through drones formation.

The event was attended by the show’s star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India.

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of ‘Heeramandi’, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.

In "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar", Bhansali had created a dream-like world, said Sinha.

"We didn’t want to come out of his world, it was dreamy, stunning, and it was that captivating. For us as actors, it was an experience which we never had before. "The takeaway from working with him was that no matter how good you think you are he will always get something better out of you," she added.

Chadha, who previously worked with Bhansali on 2013's "Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela", praised the filmmaker for his attention to detail.