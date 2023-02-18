Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’: First look of Netflix period drama revealed

February 18, 2023 02:18 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST

Netflix has released the first look and teaser of the upcoming web series Heeramandi, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s streaming debut.

The cast of the period drama includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Netflix posted the news on social media with the caption,”Another time, another era, another magical world created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali we can’t wait to be a part of. Here is a glimpse into the beautiful and intriguing world of #Heeramandi.”

The show is set in pre-independent India, and will explores the lives and tales of the courtesans of Lahore.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last directorial project was the 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi, which featured Alia Bhatt in the titular role.