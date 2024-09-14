GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Love and War’, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, gets a new release date

Published - September 14, 2024 11:30 am IST

ANI
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vicky Kaushal.

The release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love and War' has been changed. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, will now be out in theatres on March 20, 2026, instead of Christmas 2025, as per Bhansali's team.

Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh to reunite in ‘Jigra’

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir and Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga 'Love & War.' See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ:‘Love & War’: Ranbir, Alia, Vicky in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next

Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months. Ranbir was last seen in Animal, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial that became a blockbuster. Alia, whose latest release was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), is gearing up for her next, Jigra. The film, directed by Vasan Bala and also starring Vedang Rana, is set to release on October 11. Vicky Kaushal’s last film was Bad Newz, the comedy drama also featuring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. His Chhaava will release on December 6.

