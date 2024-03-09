Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch first ‘Heeramandi’ song on Miss World stage, floats music label

Makers of the upcoming web series 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' starring Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh are all set to unveil its first track 'Sakal Ban' on the global stage of Miss World. This song will also be the first track from Bhansali's new music label, Bhansali Music.
'Sakal ban' will be a traditional song that will feature all the leading ladies of 'Heeramandi'. As per a source, "The first song of 'Bhansali Music', 'Sakal Ban' which also marks the first song of Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' will be launched on a global platform of Miss World. For the first time will see a song having a world stage launch on the prestigious podium of 'Miss World'."