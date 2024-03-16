GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Movies

Movies

Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’: Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision

PTI
Movies

‘Anchakkallakokkan’ movie review: Fails to leave an impact despite stylistic flourishes

S.R. Praveen
Adah Sharma in ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’
Movies

‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ movie review: Same story, new villain

Anuj Kumar
A still from ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’
Movies
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ movie review: Jack Black, Awkwafina take you on a chuckle-filled rideJack Black’s timing is immaculate as ever, while his chemistry with Awkwafina has a jolly zing making the roly-poly panda’s fourth screen outing all kinds of summer family fun

Top Picks

Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from ‘Family Star’
Movies It’s a wrap for Mrunal Thakur - Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Family Star’
Movies Hrithik Roshan to Madhuri Dixit: Celebs attend Farah Khan's party for Ed Sheeran
First look of ‘Emakku Thozhil Romance’
Movies ‘Emakku Thozhil Romance’: First look of Ashok Selvan’s next out
A still from the trailer for ‘Crew’
Movies ‘Crew’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon pull a golden heist
Shruti Hassan and Lokesh Kanagaraj in the first look for Inimel
Movies Kamal Hassan and Shruti Hassan team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for new romance music video, ‘Inimel’
Movies Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood join cast of animated show 'Among Us'
Release date poster of ‘Marivillin Gopurangal’
Movies Indrajith Sukumaran’s ‘Marivillin Gopurangal’ gets a release date
Chaitanya Rao Madadi and Bhoomi Shetty in the Telugu film ‘Sharathulu Varthisthai’
Movies ‘Sharathulu Varthisthai’ movie review: Well-intended, albeit dull PSA 
Movies ‘Darlings’ director Jasmeet K Reen to helm biopic on Madhubala

More stories from Movies

Announcement poster of ‘Aadu 3’

Jayasurya, Midhun Manuel Thomas announce ‘Aadu 3’

The Hindu Bureau
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tie the knot in Delhi wedding

ANI
Ed Sheeran singing ‘Lover’ with Diljit Dosanjh

Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year

PTI
Takashi Yamazaki and Christopher Nolan attend the Governors Ball during the 96th Annual Academy Awards

Christopher Nolan calls ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ a “tremendous” film, praises director Takashi Yamazaki

The Hindu Bureau
Mayim Bialik

Actress Mayim Bialik calls out Oscars attendees for lack of support for Hamas hostages

The Hindu Bureau
Release date announcement poster of ‘Gangs of Godavari’

Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ gets a release date

The Hindu Bureau
Egyptian workers check remains after the fire at the Al-Ahram studio area, in Giza district, Egypt

Iconic Egyptian Al-Ahram studio destroyed in large fire

The Hindu Bureau
Usher accepts the President’s Award, during the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 16, 2024.

Usher, Fantasia Barrino, ‘Color Purple’ honored at 55th NAACP Image Awards

AP
Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda in a still from ‘Family Star’

It’s a wrap for Mrunal Thakur - Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Family Star’

The Hindu Bureau
Sobhita Dhulipala arrives for the world premiere of 'Monkey Man' at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Monday, March 11, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’: Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision

PTI
A still from the trailer for ‘Crew’

‘Crew’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon pull a golden heist

The Hindu Bureau
Jason Bateman and Jude Law

Jason Bateman, Jude Law team up for Netflix limited series 'Black Rabbit'

PTI
A still from ‘Irish Wish’ 

‘Irish Wish’ movie review: Better as an ad for Ireland tourism than a romcom

Gopinath Rajendran
Pankaj Tripathi and Karisma Kapoor in ‘Murder Mubarak’

‘Murder Mubarak’ movie review: Pankaj Tripathi powers this wacky whodunit

Shilajit Mitra
SHOW MORE
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in