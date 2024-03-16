India
Movies
Music
Reviews
Theatre
Movies
Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’: Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision
PTI
Movies
‘Anchakkallakokkan’ movie review: Fails to leave an impact despite stylistic flourishes
S.R. Praveen
Movies
‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ movie review: Same story, new villain
Anuj Kumar
Movies
‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ movie review: Jack Black, Awkwafina take you on a chuckle-filled ride
Jack Black’s timing is immaculate as ever, while his chemistry with Awkwafina has a jolly zing making the roly-poly panda’s fourth screen outing all kinds of summer family fun
Top Picks
Movies
It’s a wrap for Mrunal Thakur - Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Family Star’
Movies
Hrithik Roshan to Madhuri Dixit: Celebs attend Farah Khan's party for Ed Sheeran
Movies
‘Emakku Thozhil Romance’: First look of Ashok Selvan’s next out
Movies
‘Crew’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon pull a golden heist
Movies
Kamal Hassan and Shruti Hassan team up with Lokesh Kanagaraj for new romance music video, ‘Inimel’
Movies
Randall Park, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood join cast of animated show 'Among Us'
Movies
Indrajith Sukumaran’s ‘Marivillin Gopurangal’ gets a release date
Movies
‘Sharathulu Varthisthai’ movie review: Well-intended, albeit dull PSA
Movies
‘Darlings’ director Jasmeet K Reen to helm biopic on Madhubala
More stories from Movies
Jayasurya, Midhun Manuel Thomas announce ‘Aadu 3’
The Hindu Bureau
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda tie the knot in Delhi wedding
ANI
Ed Sheeran captivates audience at Mumbai concert, promises fans to return next year
PTI
Christopher Nolan calls ‘Godzilla: Minus One’ a “tremendous” film, praises director Takashi Yamazaki
The Hindu Bureau
Actress Mayim Bialik calls out Oscars attendees for lack of support for Hamas hostages
The Hindu Bureau
Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gangs of Godavari’ gets a release date
The Hindu Bureau
Iconic Egyptian Al-Ahram studio destroyed in large fire
The Hindu Bureau
Usher, Fantasia Barrino, ‘Color Purple’ honored at 55th NAACP Image Awards
AP
It’s a wrap for Mrunal Thakur - Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Family Star’
The Hindu Bureau
Sobhita Dhulipala on ‘Monkey Man’: Dream to be part of Dev Patel’s vision
PTI
‘Crew’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon pull a golden heist
The Hindu Bureau
Jason Bateman, Jude Law team up for Netflix limited series 'Black Rabbit'
PTI
‘Irish Wish’ movie review: Better as an ad for Ireland tourism than a romcom
Gopinath Rajendran
‘Murder Mubarak’ movie review: Pankaj Tripathi powers this wacky whodunit
Shilajit Mitra
SHOW MORE
