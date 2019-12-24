Movies

Sanjay Gupta to adapt graphic novel ‘Rakshak’ into a film

The graphic novel ‘Rakshak’

The graphic novel ‘Rakshak’  

more-in

The filmmaker is currently working on gangster drama ‘Mumbai Saga’, which stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday announced that his production banner White Feather Films has acquired the rights of graphic novel Rakshak and he will be directing the movie.

Gupta took to Twitter to share the details about the project which revolves around a “vigilante” superhero.

“So proud and happy to announce that my company White Feather Films has acquired the rights for ‘RAKSHAK’ A thrilling graphic novel about a vigilante superhero. This is India’s first graphic novel to be made into a massive and ambitious feature film to be directed by me,” the director wrote alongside the covers of the four issues to the comics.

Gupta is currently working on gangster drama Mumbai Saga, which stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.

The film will hit the theatres on June 19, 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Movies
comics and graphic novels
Hindi cinema
Indian cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2019 3:41:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/sanjay-gupta-to-adapt-graphic-novel-rakshak-into-a-film/article30388268.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY