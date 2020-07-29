Movies

Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Adheera’ from ‘KGF Chapter 2’ revealed

On the occasion of the star’s birthday, the makers of the Kannada epic revealed his character’s first look

The first look of Sanjay Dutt from upcoming Kannada epic KGF Chapter 2 was unveiled today, on the occasion of the star’s birthday.

The poster features a tattooed Sanjay, holding a sword, in what is shaping out to be one of the most-anticipated characters in the sequel to KGF Chapter 1.

Sanjay will essay the character of Adheera and will join an impressive star cast that features the likes of Yash, Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, with music by Ravi Basrur. Produced by Hombaale films, KGF Chapter 2 had an initial release date of October 23, which could be postponed now.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 29, 2020 3:44:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/sanjay-dutts-adheera-from-kgf-chapter-2-revealed/article32220439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY