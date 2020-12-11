Sanjay Dutt to star in Ashutosh Gowariker-Bhushan Kumar’s sports drama

Sanjay Dutt

11 December 2020 16:34 IST

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and producer Bhushan Kumar on Friday announced their first joint production, titled “Toolsidas Junior” and starring Sanjay Dutt in the lead.

The sports drama is set in the world of snooker and also stars actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s youngest son Rajiv Kapoor, who returns to screen 30 years after his 1990 movie “Zimmedaaar”.

The film is written and directed by Mridul and also features child actor Varun Buddhadev.

Gowariker took to Twitter and shared the first look of the film, writing that he was thrilled to collaborate with T-Series for “Toolsidas Junior“.

“A music association now steps up to become a movie collaboration! Get your cue sticks ready! #ToolsidasJunior coming soon,” the director tweeted.

Gowariker and Kumar had previously partnered for the music of 2004 drama, “Swades“.

Other details regarding the film have been kept under wraps.