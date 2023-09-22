HamberMenu
Sanjay Dutt, Tiger Shroff to work together in 'Master Blaster' film

The film will be bankrolled by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah

September 22, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

ANI
Sanjay Dutt, Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and Tiger Shroff

Sanjay Dutt, Firoz A. Nadiadwallah and Tiger Shroff | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actors Sanjay Dutt and Tiger Shroff have come on board for a film titled Master Blaster. As per a statement, Master Blaster is touted to be a comedy-action musical. It will be extensively shot in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

Firoz A. Nadiadwallah will bankroll the film. Also, the "stars in the movie will be undergoing rigorous and extensive training in the advanced form of martial arts, hand combat and ancient weaponry under the personal training and supervision of senior Shaolin monks." The director and the leading lady of the film will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Tiger is gearing up for the release of Ganapath. The film will hit the theatres on October 20. Actor Kriti Sanon is also a part of it. Apart from this, Tiger also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyanalongside Akshay Kumar which is all set to release in April on Eid 2024 in five languages. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film has been shot across unseen and exotic locales across Scotland, London, India, and UAE.

On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree, which also features Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles. He also has Welcome To The Jungle alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Disha Patani in his kitty. Welcome To The Jungle is all set to hit the theatres on December 20, 2024.

