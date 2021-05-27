Sanjay Dutt receives golden visa for UAE

Sanjay Dutt

27 May 2021 16:25 IST

The 61-year-old Bollywood actor took to Twitter to share the news

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt on Wednesday said he has received a golden visa for the UAE.

The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Advertising

Advertising

“Honoured to have received a golden visa for the UAE in the presence of Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of @GDRFADUBAI. Thanking him along with the @uaegov for the honour. Also grateful to Mr. Hamad Obaidalla, COO of @flydubai for his support,” Dutt wrote alongside his photographs with the UAE authorities.

Last year, the actor and his producer-wife Maanayata travelled to Dubai to be with their kids, the twins Shahraan and Iqra (10).

According to Khaleej Times, the UAE government had in 2019 implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor. These golden visas are issued for five or 10 years and will be renewed automatically.