GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sanjay Dutt joins cast of ‘Housefull 5’

Dutt joins previously announced cast members Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh in the upcoming comedy

Published - July 13, 2024 03:01 pm IST

PTI
Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt has become the latest addition to the upcoming fifth installment of comedy franchise "Housefull", the makers announced on Saturday.

Dutt joins previously announced cast members Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh in the new movie.

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to Ranbir-Alia, Bollywood makes a night of Anant-Radhika wedding

Tarun Mansukhani, known for films such as "Dostana" and "Drive", will direct "Housefull 5". Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the movie via Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The production banner shared the news of Dutt's casting on its official X page.

"#NGEFamily is thrilled to announce @duttsanjay is joining the #Housefull5 family! Looking forward to another exciting journey filled with madness #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani @akshaykumar @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @WardaNadiadwala," the post read.

The franchise started with 2010's "Housefull", which was followed by three sequels: "Housefull 2" (2012), "Housefull 3" (2016) and "Housefull 4" (2019).

Abhishek Bachchan boards cast of ‘Housefull 5’

"Housefull 5", which was officially announced in June 2023, is expected to hit the screens next year.

Dutt's last big-screen appearance was the 2023 Tamil action film "Leo", fronted by Vijay.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.