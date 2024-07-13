Sanjay Dutt joins cast of ‘Housefull 5’

Actor Sanjay Dutt has become the latest addition to the upcoming fifth installment of comedy franchise "Housefull", the makers announced on Saturday.

Dutt joins previously announced cast members Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh in the new movie.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for films such as "Dostana" and "Drive", will direct "Housefull 5". Sajid Nadiadwala is producing the movie via Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The production banner shared the news of Dutt's casting on its official X page.

"#NGEFamily is thrilled to announce @duttsanjay is joining the #Housefull5 family! Looking forward to another exciting journey filled with madness #SajidNadiadwala’s #Housefull5 Directed by @Tarunmansukhani @akshaykumar @Riteishd @juniorbachchan @WardaNadiadwala," the post read.

The franchise started with 2010's "Housefull", which was followed by three sequels: "Housefull 2" (2012), "Housefull 3" (2016) and "Housefull 4" (2019).

"Housefull 5", which was officially announced in June 2023, is expected to hit the screens next year.

Dutt's last big-screen appearance was the 2023 Tamil action film "Leo", fronted by Vijay.