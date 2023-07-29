Sanjay Dutt boards Ram Pothineni-Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’

July 29, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has joined the cast of Double iSmart, a sequel to Ram Pothineni and director Puri Jagannadh’s 2019 hit iSmart Shankar. The film went on floors recently in Mumbai.

As per an update, Sanjay Dutt is playing a feature-length role in Double iSmart. The actor joined the shoot in the first schedule. The makers introduced his character as ‘The Big Bull’ with a first-look poster.

Dutt, who played the primary antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2 and will also feature in Vijay’s Leo, is seen smoking a cigar in a funky hairdo and beard in the poster for Double iSmart. He has tattoos on his face and fingers.

The shoot of Double iSmart commenced with the team canning an action sequence. Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is shooting the film.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on March 8, 2024.

