Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi reuniting for new film

January 26, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST

Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, the duo of the popular "Munna Bhai" film series, are set to reunite for an untitled film.

Dutt and Warsi, who famously essayed the roles of the affable don Munna Bhai and his henchman Circuit respectively in Rajkumar Hirani's "Munna Bhai" franchise, announced their new project on social media on Thursday.

"Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can't wait to show you, stay tuned!" Dutt wrote on Instagram.

Warsi also expressed his excitement over joining hands with Dutt again with whom he also starred in the "Dhamaal" franchise.

"Finally, it's happening! Teaming up with my bro @duttsanjay for another entertaining movie and our wait has been longer than yours," he posted on Instagram.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Dutt through his banner Three Dimension Motion Pictures.

ADVERTISEMENT