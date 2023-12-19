GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sanjana Sanghi announces 'Dhak Dhak' sequel

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, ‘Dhak Dhak’ stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh

December 19, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

ANI
Ratna Pathak Shah in ‘Dhak Dhak’.

Ratna Pathak Shah in ‘Dhak Dhak’. | Photo Credit: Netflix India/YouTube

The makers of Dhak Dhak are set to come up with its sequel. Actor Sanjana Sanghi shared the news with fans on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In the film, four women from different walks of life come together for an extraordinary journey filled with emotions, adventures, and self-discovery as they embark on a biking trip to Khardung La.

The film explores how this journey forever alters their destinies. Dhak Dhak is produced by Viacom18 Studios, in collaboration with Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films, in association with BLM Pictures. Directed by Tarun and co-written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, the film released in theatres on October 13, 2023.

