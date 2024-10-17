Sanjana Krishnamoorthy on ‘Lubber Pandhu’, assisting Mani Ratnam in ‘Thug Life’, and more

Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, the heroine of Lubber Pandhu, a film that has garnered both critical and commercial success, seems to have hit a six with her very first swing. After making her screen debut in the well-regarded OTT show Vadhandhi, Sanjana’s transition to the big screen has been impressive. The film’s strong box office performance and positive reviews suggest her rise may only be beginning.

Sanjana’s acting journey began as a happy accident. She was a visual communication student in pursuit of making films. Sanjana recalls, “I worked at a YouTube page called Awesome Machi, where I started as a graphic designer. But soon, they asked me to act in some of their videos. I had no formal training at that point, but I enjoyed the experience..” She never expected it to lead anywhere, but it did.

Her break came when filmmaker-duo Pushkar and Gayatri’s production company, Wallwatcher Films, noticed her YouTube work and invited her to audition for the Amazon Prime Video web series Vadhandhi. “I was still in my third year of college when I got the call,” she says. “I was determined to work with them, even if it meant just being an assistant director. Luckily, the audition went well, and I got the role.”

In the thick of things

For Sanjana, the path to films didn’t start from a sudden “aha” moment. “It wasn’t like I had an epiphany,” she says, “I grew up in the early 2000s with plenty of access to computers and television. I was kind of aware of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into making a movie.”

Yet, the journey wasn’t without its challenges. Stepping into the world of cinema required resilience and adaptability. “I knew it wouldn’t be easy,” Sanjana reflects, “But you really can’t understand the industry until you’re in it. No matter how much people warn you, you’re never fully prepared for the long hours, the intensity, or the amount of work involved. It’s only through facing these challenges that you develop the strength needed to continue.”

One of the biggest surprises, Sanjana reveals, was the support she found in the industry. “I’ve been fortunate to meet really supportive people. For instance, Pushkar sir and Gayatri ma’am have always been there to offer guidance. That kind of encouragement makes a huge difference.”

Challenges and rewards

Her experience on the set of Vadhandhi was a turning point in her approach to acting. “Before that project, I didn’t have much formal training,” she says. “I took part in a month-long workshop that changed how I saw acting. The workshop taught me to prepare thoroughly and to think more deeply about character development.”

“For Vadhandhi, the acting was more formal,” she explains. “But when I worked on Lubber Pandhu, it was completely different. The director, Thamizharasan Pachamuthu, wanted a more natural and spontaneous acting style. I had to unlearn certain habits and be less rigid in approaching my lines and reactions.”

For Sanjana, one of the most rewarding aspects of the project was the detailed preparation that went into portraying the characters. She worked with a friend familiar with the local dialect to ensure her delivery was accurate. The nuances of body language were another challenge.

The dedication paid off. Lubber Pandhu garnered critical acclaim, and the praise from industry veterans like Vetrimaran, Pa Ranjith, and Vijay Sethupathy has been gratifying for her.

The success of the film is fetching new acting offers. But Sanjana’s filmmaking dream is still very much alive. She assisted Mani Ratnam in his upcoming film, Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan. “Working on a set with Mani Ratnam sir and Kamal Haasan sir was incredible,” she says of the experience. “I was fortunate to witness their collaboration firsthand and learn from their expertise. Their approach to planning, improvising, and eliciting performances was truly inspiring. I’ve always felt like there was a missing piece in my cinema journey so far. Working in Thug Life helped me fill that gap.”

With Vadhandhi, Lubber Pandhu, and Thug Life, Sanjana appears to have scored a hat-trick. “I’ve been getting a lot of offers, but I don’t want to rush into anything. I want to make sure that the story is something I want to watch in a theatre and that my character is well-written.”