‘Sangathamizhan’ movie review: A package of clichés

A collection of painful clichés is what Sangathamizhan is.

Since the film has a pedestrian story line, I’ll get to it a little later in this piece because the more pressing concern here is: what is up with Vijay Sethupathi? When his Sindhubaadh released after a prolonged delay earlier this year, I had written that the film portrays Sethupathi in as ‘mass’ a way as could be possibly imagined. With the benefit of hindsight, I did not know that a Vijay Chandar would come along and re-adjust the scale so soon.

Sangathamizhan never goes deep into establishing its lead character, his personality traits, or why he reacts the way he does to situations that he is confronted with. Why bother with any of it, when the filmmaker has already determined that all you need as an audience is 150 minutes of noisy background music, a hero who cannot help but walk around in slow motion while steamrollering villains, and a few flashy visuals in song sequences. Oh, and add a bucket load of cringe-inducing — the “couldn’t they think of anything better?” types — one-liners and punch dialogues.

Chandar, the director, has also written the script, screenplay and dialogues, and it shows. The mediocrity is consistent throughout. At some point while watching the film, I could not shake the feeling that I was watching a Telugu film dubbed into Tamil. Remove Sethupathi and insert Balakrishna into the role, and I suppose nothing changes except, perhaps, Chandar would have been more liberal with his dosage of masala.

About the story line, the film’s opening scene — a court room sequence — was a sign of things to come. The absolute suspension of realism in the scene, and the actors who looked like they were reading lines off prompt boards was a big turn off. Thereafter, we are introduced to Murugan (Sethupathi) and his sidekick (played by Soori). In the film, Sethupathi’s character is trying to become a comedian in films while Soori’s aspires to be a hero. Not that this character differentiation ever mattered to the larger plot because Soori goes missing midway through first half, and only resurfaces well into the second half, with not an iota about how I perceived the film changing. There is also an “opening song” which is more an advertisement for Sethupathi’s heft.

Sangathamizhan Director: Vijay Chandar

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Raashi Khanna, Nivetha Pethuraj

Storyline: A man, whose family is wiped out by a corrupt politician and a cunning corporate leader, exacts revenge on the duo as they plot to ruin the lives of people in his village

The scene then shifts to Mumbai, where we are introduced to a villain who doesn’t seem comfortable with being one. There is also the clichéd politician, who thinks, does and speaks evil. Why do all these villains seem to be voiced by Nizhalgal Ravi or Magizh Thirumeni? Why build on these clichés? Then again, why bother with these questions.

Among this chaos, we are introduced to Raashi Khanna’s Kamalini, whose character is cut right out from the dozens of other commercial movie heroines we have watched, and copy pasted onto the storyboard of Sangathamizhan.

The plot twist, so to speak, hinges on the elaborate ruse that Sethupathi’s character (in second half, we learn that he is actually Sangathamizhan from a village in Theni district) plays throughout its run time. Several inconsequential bits have then been sown together to make this movie.

One of Vijay Sethupathi’s plus points, and, inexplicably, his biggest selling point, is that he is able to remain Vijay Sethupathi in this make-believe world that his films create for the audience. The viewers love him for that. When there was an element of doubt that Murugan and Sangathamizhan could actually be two different characters, I thought, well, the actor could have had introduced subtle modulations to make them stand apart. When it became clear that both characters were one and the same (look out for the explanation part, because the director seemed to be in a tearing hurry to finish the film and you might actually miss it) the lack of different modulations was justified.

The important question, again, is why does Vijay Sethupathi need any of this? For the sake of argument, if wealth accumulation and survival in the Tamil film industry is only possible if one is a part of commercial entertainers, why not pick the ones that do not leave the audience disillusioned? If talented actors reason that working a film with a lighter load after a performance-heavy feature, assume in Vijay Sethupathi’s case the latter was Super Deluxe, why not choose a movie that would not leave the audience jarred, and make them feel light as well. These seem to be the million-dollar questions that will remain unanswered in the years to come.

Considering its delayed release — the second consecutive film for Sethupathi since Sindhubaadh, which also ran into last minute financial troubles — it is safe to say that Sangathamizhan was not worth the wait.