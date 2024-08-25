ADVERTISEMENT

Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed and John Goodman join Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s movie with Tom Cruise

Published - August 25, 2024 01:14 pm IST

New cast members have been confirmed for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s film with Tom Cruise, including Sandra Hüller and Riz Ahmed

The Hindu Bureau

Sandra Hüller. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The makers of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s film with Tom Cruise have announced new cast members. Sandra Hüller, John Goodman and Riz Ahmed are on board the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s movie. Also joining the film are Sophie Wilde, Jesse Plemons and Michael Stuhlbarg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Cruise to star in Alejandro Iñárritu’s new film

The untitled film for Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, will be co-produced by Cruise. Iñárritu, director of The Revenant and Birdman, has written the screenplay with Sabrina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone.

Official description of the film reads, “on the most powerful man in the world, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.” Meanwhile, Hüller, who starred in Anatomy of a Fall, will next be seen in Ryan Gosling-Lord Miller feature Project Hail Mary.

ALSO READ:Actors Sandra Hüller, Willem Dafoe to star in ‘Late Flame’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She will also be part of Markus Schleinzer’s Rose, a period drama. The actor will feature in Late Fame, directed by Kent Jones. She will star with Willem Dafoe in the movie.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US