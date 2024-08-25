GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed and John Goodman join Alejandro G. Iñárritu's movie with Tom Cruise

Published - August 25, 2024 01:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sandra Hüller.

Sandra Hüller. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The makers of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s film with Tom Cruise have announced new cast members. Sandra Hüller, John Goodman and Riz Ahmed are on board the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s movie. Also joining the film are Sophie Wilde, Jesse Plemons and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Tom Cruise to star in Alejandro Iñárritu’s new film

The untitled film for Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, will be co-produced by Cruise. Iñárritu, director of The Revenant and Birdman, has written the screenplay with Sabrina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone.

Official description of the film reads, “on the most powerful man in the world, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.” Meanwhile, Hüller, who starred in Anatomy of a Fall, will next be seen in Ryan Gosling-Lord Miller feature Project Hail Mary.

ALSO READ:Actors Sandra Hüller, Willem Dafoe to star in ‘Late Flame’

She will also be part of Markus Schleinzer’s Rose, a period drama. The actor will feature in Late Fame, directed by Kent Jones. She will star with Willem Dafoe in the movie.

