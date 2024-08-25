Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed and John Goodman join Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s movie with Tom Cruise

The makers of Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s film with Tom Cruise have announced new cast members. Sandra Hüller, John Goodman and Riz Ahmed are on board the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s movie. Also joining the film are Sophie Wilde, Jesse Plemons and Michael Stuhlbarg.

The untitled film for Warner Bros and Legendary Entertainment, will be co-produced by Cruise. Iñárritu, director of The Revenant and Birdman, has written the screenplay with Sabrina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris and Nicolas Giacobone.

Official description of the film reads, “on the most powerful man in the world, who embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before the disaster he’s unleashed destroys everything.” Meanwhile, Hüller, who starred in Anatomy of a Fall, will next be seen in Ryan Gosling-Lord Miller feature Project Hail Mary.

She will also be part of Markus Schleinzer’s Rose, a period drama. The actor will feature in Late Fame, directed by Kent Jones. She will star with Willem Dafoe in the movie.