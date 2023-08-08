Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies after private battle with ALS

August 08, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Los Angeles

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died after a three-year private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 57.

In a statement, the model-turned-photographer's family said Randall passed away "peacefully" on August 5.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the statement read.

Randall's family further asked for "privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan".

ALS is a rare disease that attacks and kills the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles.

According to People magazine, Bullock, 59, met Randall when he was hired to capture her son Louis' birthday party in 2015. They went public with their relationship later that year by making an appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.

Bullock, who is mother to two adopted children — Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10, had talked about her relationship with Randall during a 2021 appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk opposite Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.

"I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," she had said.

