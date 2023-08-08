HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sandra Bullock’s partner Bryan Randall dies after private battle with ALS

Randall's family further asked for "privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan"

August 08, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Los Angeles

PTI

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock's longtime partner Bryan Randall has died after a three-year private battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was 57.

In a statement, the model-turned-photographer's family said Randall passed away "peacefully" on August 5.

"Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honour his request.

"We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours," the statement read.

Randall's family further asked for "privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan".

ALS is a rare disease that attacks and kills the nerve cells that control voluntary muscles.

According to People magazine, Bullock, 59, met Randall when he was hired to capture her son Louis' birthday party in 2015. They went public with their relationship later that year by making an appearance at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding.

Bullock, who is mother to two adopted children — Louis, 13, and daughter Laila, 10, had talked about her relationship with Randall during a 2021 appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk opposite Jada Pinkett Smith.

"I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.

"I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man," she had said.

Related Topics

death

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.