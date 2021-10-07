Movies

Sandeep Vanga, Prabhas film titled ‘Spirit’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the Telugu film Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh, will be helming a pan-Indian project starring Prabhas. Titled Spirit, the film will be produced by T-Series and will release in eight languages. Spirit will be Prabhas’s 25th film.

Post Baahubali, the actor has been focusing on pan-Indian projects. His line-up includes Radhe Shyam, Adipurush, Salaar and an untitled film directed by Nag Ashwin that co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. Radhe Shyam is a romance drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, scheduled to release on January 2022. Salaar will have Prabhas collaborate with director Prashant Neel, while Adipurush is based on the Ramayana and directed by Om Raut.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, meanwhile, is also directing Ranbir Kapoor in a film titled Animal.


